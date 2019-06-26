English Yakshagana in M'luru on June 28

Yakshanandana, the English Yakshagana troupe founded by P V Aithala, will stage a Yakshagana bayalata ‘Panchavati’ with English dialogues at Town Hall, Mangaluru, on June 28.

The performance will be held from 5.15 pm to 9 pm, on the eve of the 22nd death anniversary of Late P V Aithala, said Yakshanandana convener P Santhosh Aithala.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Tuesday, he said that a formal function will be held prior to the Yakshagana performance. The programme will be presided over by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Dakshina Kannada district unit president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura. Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple priest Kamaladevi Asranna will inaugurate the function. Senior Bhagavatha Puttige Raghurama Holla will take part in the programme.

Along with senior artistes, a lot of junior artistes too will take part in the performance, said Santhosh Aithala.

Senior Yakshagana artiste Shankaranarayana Mairpadi and Yakshagana instructor P Nagesh Karanth will be felicitated on the occasion. Second rank holder in BCom examination Vrinda Konnar, Shivaram Aithal who scored 99% in SSLC examination and II PU topper A Rohan Rao will also be felicitated on the occasion, he added.

Yakshanandana trustee P Satyamurthy Aithal, Ravi Alevooraya Varkadi, Vrinda Konnar and Sharat were present in the press meet.