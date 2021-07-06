Ensure enough supply of vaccines: MLC Veena Achaiah

Ensure enough supply of vaccines: MLC Veena Achaiah

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 06 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 23:36 ist
MLC Veena Achaiah receives a memorandum from Gram Panchayat members in Hoddur.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah visited Hoddur, Kanthoor-Murnad, Hakathur and Mekeri Gram Panchayats and discussed Covid management.

Elected representatives of Hoddur Gram Panchayat said that patients are struggling in Murnad and Hoddur areas owing to the lack of ambulance services. In case of emergency, the patients have to depend on the ambulances from Madikeri.

They also alleged that there is a shortage of vaccines in rural areas. All above 45 years have failed to get vaccines.

Dialling the deputy commissioner from the spot, the MLC appealed to the DC to solve the row over ambulances.

Measures should be initiated to vaccinate all. Enough quantity of vaccines should be supplied, she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MLC Veena Achaiah
Covid management
lack of ambulances
vaccine shortage
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 