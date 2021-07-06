Ensure enough supply of vaccines: MLC Veena Achaiah

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah visited Hoddur, Kanthoor-Murnad, Hakathur and Mekeri Gram Panchayats and discussed Covid management.

Elected representatives of Hoddur Gram Panchayat said that patients are struggling in Murnad and Hoddur areas owing to the lack of ambulance services. In case of emergency, the patients have to depend on the ambulances from Madikeri.

They also alleged that there is a shortage of vaccines in rural areas. All above 45 years have failed to get vaccines.

Dialling the deputy commissioner from the spot, the MLC appealed to the DC to solve the row over ambulances.

Measures should be initiated to vaccinate all. Enough quantity of vaccines should be supplied, she added.