Ensure no shortage of CNG: Dakshina Kannada DC

The use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in vehicles is likely to increase in the coming days. When the sale increases, the price of CNG is likely to come down, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Chairing a meeting on the supply of CNG at his office, he said at present, the price of CNG per kg is Rs 63.

Members of Dakshina Kannada CNG Balakedarara Sangha Haagu Nagarika Samithi had appealed to the deputy commissioner to reduce the price to Rs 57 per kg.

The CNG users alleged that the lack of a compressor facility at a CNG bunk in Adyar delays the filling of fuel to vehicles. To which, GAIL and BPCL officials promised to instal the compressor system shortly.

GAIL officials informed the meeting that there is no problem in filling the fuel at the CNG mother station in Panambur.

The deputy commissioner directed managers from BPCL, IOCL and MRPL to ensure that there was no shortage in the supply of CNG.

Depending on the demand, enough CNG cylinders should be supplied to the CNG bunks, he said.

RTO Ramesh M Varnekar and others were present.