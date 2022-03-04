'Ensure there is no water crisis in Udupi during summer'

District In-charge Secretary Manoj Jain directed the officials to carry out the government schemes effectively.

The BBMP special commissioner said after chairing the review meeting that there should be no delay in delivering the benefits of various schemes.

The compensation for Covid deaths should be paid within seven days, he said.

He advised village accountants to act quickly.

As summer is fast approaching, measures should be taken to combat water scarcity. The applications received under Forms 50, 54, and 94 of the Land Revenue Act on regularising the land should be processed at the earliest, he added.

As many as 24,270 rural households have received pipeline water connections through the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, with the remaining 65,700 households expected to receive pipe connections shortly, he said.

Opportunities for self-employment should be promoted as part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Beneficiaries can set up stalls selling essential commodities, said Jain.

The officer also served notices to the officers who did not attend the meeting.

He insisted on increasing allocations from Pradhan Mantri SVA funds to help street vendors in Udupi taluk.

There are backwater areas in the district that have a lot of potential for tourism development, he added.

He stated that religious tourism should be promoted, in addition to ensuring basic infrastructural facilities in tourism areas.