'Ensure there is no water crisis in Udupi in summer'

'Ensure there is no water crisis in Udupi during summer'

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 04 2022, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 22:19 ist
District In-charge Secretary Manoj Jain chairs a review meeting at ZP hall in Manipal.

District In-charge Secretary Manoj Jain directed the officials to carry out the government schemes effectively.

The BBMP special commissioner said after chairing the review meeting that there should be no delay in delivering the benefits of various schemes.

The compensation for Covid deaths should be paid within seven days, he said.  

He advised village accountants to act quickly.

As summer is fast approaching, measures should be taken to combat water scarcity. The applications received under Forms 50, 54, and 94 of the Land Revenue Act on regularising the land should be processed at the earliest, he added.

As many as 24,270 rural households have received pipeline water connections through the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, with the remaining 65,700 households expected to receive pipe connections shortly, he said.

Opportunities for self-employment should be promoted as part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). Beneficiaries can set up stalls selling essential commodities, said Jain.

The officer also served notices to the officers who did not attend the meeting.

He insisted on increasing allocations from Pradhan Mantri SVA funds to help street vendors in Udupi taluk.

There are backwater areas in the district that have a lot of potential for tourism development, he added.

He stated that religious tourism should be promoted, in addition to ensuring basic infrastructural facilities in tourism areas.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

District In-charge Secretary Manoj Jain
review meeting
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

UP has most candidates with serious criminal charges

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mafias are now crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

'Jhund' movie review: Engaging sports drama

 