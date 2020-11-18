'Ensure transparency in ward committee nomination'

Quoting bitter experience of BBMP commissioner Narendra Kumar of Nagarika Shakthi on Tuesday said there was a need to monitor the nomination process and ensure all applicants get nominated.

He stated that earlier the BBMP commissioner collected over 500 applications for ward committee members, but nominated only five in Bengaluru.

“We will meet Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner and Mayor to share our concerns of corporators’ interference in citizen’s participation and appeal on ensuring transparency in nomination and monthly meetings of the Ward Committees,” Kumar told mediapersons.

Kumar said health certificate was not necessary in order to become a member of the Ward Committee. Only SC/ST caste certificate is mandatory, along with the application, he added.

Nigel Albuquerque of MCC Civic Group said, “If we get less than 600 applications for ward committee members, then people should be ready to accept what corporator of the area dictates.”

Activist Padmanabha Ullal said, “A corporator alone can not solve the problems in the ward. Every citizen of the ward has a right to take part in area sabha meetings and submit demands of the ward.”

He lamented that it was officials and elected representatives who decide the works without people’s participation. Once ward committees are constituted, people too will have a say in development works, he added.

Date extended

The date for submitting applications for ward committees has been extended till December 4 (5.30 pm). There were demands from the public to extend the November 17 deadline, according to a press release issued by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.