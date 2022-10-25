Enthusiasts watch solar eclipse in Mangaluru

Several enthusiasts from across the district watched the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday from Panambur Beach and from the sixth floor of the building of Yenepoya Degree College in Balmatta.

The viewing was organised by Amateur Astronomers’ Association (AAA), Mangaluru, and the Pilikula Regional Science Centre (PRSC).

To protect the viewers’ eyesight and prevent direct viewing of eclipse, the sun was viewed by projecting its telescopic view to a screen and through ISO-certified solar eclipse goggles provided by the organisers.

Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers’ Club made arrangements to view the solar eclipse on the shores of Malpe Beach, in association with Malpe Development Committee.

Overcoming myths

Seeking to overcome myths associated with solar eclipse, members of Aid Without Religion Trust and Dakshina Kannada Rationalists’ Association organised a celebration for the duration of the eclipse. The programme aimed to allay fears and misconceptions about solar eclipses and aimed at developing scientific temper.

The members also watched the eclipse through specially procured glasses and also consumed food during the time. A meeting in the open was organised and members had food during the time of the eclipse. Professor Narendra Nayak, president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), and others were present.

Modified temple timings

Due to the partial eclipse, timings of the darshana for the devotees were changed in temples across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Keeping in mind the myth, no Annaprasadam was served at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple. Night puja was held after the eclipse at Kateel temple. No sevas on account of solar eclipse at the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. Doors to the Kadri Manjunatheshwara Temple remained closed after 11 am and were opened only after 7 pm.

Devotees will be allowed darshana of the presiding deity on October 26 from 9 am onwards, a press release from Kukke Subrahmanya temple stated.