Entrepreneur donates Rs 15L to Pilikula park

Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur Ramdas Kamath and his wife Jayashri Kamath donated Rs 15 lakh to help Pilikula Biological Park construct an enclosure for the newly born five tiger cubs.

Tigress Rani had given birth to five cubs at the park recently. Ramdas Kamath and Jayashri Kamath had visited the park recently and provided financial help to construct the enclosure.

Pilikula Biological Park authorities had decided to name the cubs as suggested by the couple.

The park has 13 tigers including five cubs. Tigress Rani was procured from Bannerghatta three years ago, said Director of Pilikula Biological Park H J Bhandary.