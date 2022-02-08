Entrepreneur’s body found in Someshwar Beach

Entrepreneur’s body found in Someshwar Beach

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 08 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 22:55 ist

The body of an entrepreneur, who had gone missing since Monday, was found near Someshwar Beach on Tuesday.

The entrepreneur, identified as Suresh, owner of Planning Palace, was a builder by profession.

Suresh who was trice married was residing in a rented house in Kolya. Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating it.

Someshwar Beach
body found
entrepreneur
case registered
Mangaluru

