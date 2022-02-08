Entrepreneur’s body found in Someshwar Beach

The body of an entrepreneur, who had gone missing since Monday, was found near Someshwar Beach on Tuesday.
The entrepreneur, identified as Suresh, owner of Planning Palace, was a builder by profession.
Suresh who was trice married was residing in a rented house in Kolya. Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating it.
