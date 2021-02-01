Entry of public to Talacauvery banned on February 5, 6: DC

The entry of the general public to Talacauvery is banned on February 5 and 6, following the visit of President of India Ram Nath Kovind, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

She was chairing a meeting at the DC’s office hall in Madikeri recently.

“During the preparatory meeting held by District In-charge Minister V Somanna, it was decided to restrict the entry of people to the holy shrine, during the two days,” said the deputy commissioner.

Charulata Somal also directed the officials to make all necessary preparations. There should be no room for any kind of ambiguity.

An uninterrupted power supply should be ensured by CESC on February 5 and 6. Covid-19 precautions should be followed, she added.

Charulata Somal asked the health and family welfare officials to ensure the availability of all necessary medical equipment at the hospitals and the availability of blood in the blood bank.

Arrangements should be made by BSNL personnel for uninterrupted internet and telephone lines, she said.

“All proper arrangements should be made at Sudarshana Atithi Gruha, by PWD, as per Covid-19 guidelines. Shops and other commercial establishments should operate only during the prescribed time on February 5 and 6. Fire and emergency services should remain alert,” she added.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner B R Roopa, Kannada and Culture Department Director K T Darshana and others were present.