Eradicate malnutrition, says MLA Bopaiah

MLA K G Bopaiah said that malnutrition should be eradicated from the country.

Speaking at the nutrition campaign organised by the district administration, zilla panchayat, Women and Child Development Department and Department of Health and Family Welfare here at Kelagina Kodava Samaja on Friday, he said that everyone should join hands in eradicating malnutrition.

To overcome the issue of malnutrition in children, pregnant and puerperal women, the government has started the nutrition month campaign.

ZP Standing Committee on Social Justice President C K Bopanna said, “The campaign aims to check the decline in growth of the children, check malnutrition and to check anaemia condition in women in the age group of 15 to 49.”

ZP member Appanderanda Bhavya said, “Women and children should consume nutritious food to check anaemia.”

Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director K Radha said, “Various programmes have been organised to check malnutrition in children and women. Awareness about the importance of breastfeeding will be created among women.”