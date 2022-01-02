Eucharistic procession held in Mangaluru

After a long gap of two years, Catholics in Mangaluru took part in a solemn Eucharistic procession on Sunday, from Milagres Church to Rosario Cathedral.

Prior to the procession, mass was offered by Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha at Milagres Church, after which the Eucharistic procession was held. The procession led by the bishop culminated at Rosario Cathedral with adoration.

The Eucharistic procession was held on the solemnity of the Epiphany also called Feast of the Epiphany, Theophany, or Three Kings’ Day, commemorating the first manifestation of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, represented by the Magi, and the manifestation of his divinity.

Due to the pandemic, the annual procession was not held for two years.

Rev Dr Vincent Sequeira, Director of Diocesan Biblical Commission and the Assistant Director of Mangala Jyothi, preached a homily at the Rosario Cathedral grounds.

He said the Christian family draws its strength from the Bible and it is deeply rooted in it.