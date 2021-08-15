Even after 8 years, work on turf ground remains incomplete

The work on a full-fledged turf ground in Somwarpet has remained incomplete even after eight years of the commencement of the work.

The turf ground is being laid at Government PU College ground in Somwarpet. On March 14, 2021, the ongoing work completed eight years.

About 65% of the work has been completed. The turf mat has been laid. The work was taken up at a cost of Rs 4.84 crore released by the department of youth affairs and sports.

The work was entrusted to Great Sports Infra of Hyderabad. Without completing the work, the contractors were engaged in getting the bills cleared, alleged sports lovers.

The work on installing sprinkler, pump, pipeline, machine room, fencing, interlock and retaining wall has remained incomplete.

Following the complaint by a monitoring committee that unscientific works have been initiated, the assistant director of the department of youth affairs and sports, along with the chief engineer of Great Sports Infra, visited the spot and inspected the work. The team gave directions to asphalt at a few locations.

Sports enthusiasts had opposed the laying of the turf on the identified ground. Owing to the work on turf ground, athletes could not practice other sports.

Turf Construction Monitoring committee president M B Abhimanyu Kumar said, "The work on the turf ground has not been completed. Great Sports Infra engineer has informed that bills were cleared only for laying the mat. The work is likely to be completed in the next three to four months."

International hockey referee Shashidhar said, "The project is a fine example of what will happen with political interference in sports. It was not a suitable land for turf ground. The work is being carried out for the last eight years and it is still incomplete."

B M Suresh of Bluestar Hockey Club said that the turf project was initiated following the interest shown by the local MLA.

There was a delay in the work due to a fund crunch. The turf ground is likely to be ready for use within three to four months, he said.

Halappa, a senior sportsperson, said, 'It is a tragedy that Somwarpet taluk has no full-fledged hockey ground. The government has failed to give minimum facilities to the sports talents."

RTI activist B P Anil said, "It would have been benefited sportspersons if the turf was laid at Balagunda school ground. Even if the turf was laid near Sports Hostel, the young talents would have been benefited from it."

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said, "The work was delayed due to rain. An amount of Rs 5 lakh has been released for the construction of a retaining wall. An additional Rs 25 lakh has been sought from the government. Once the funds are released, the work will commence."

Prakash, an engineer on behalf of the contractor said, "A majority of the works have been completed. The lockdown and rain delayed the work. The work on the turf ground will be completed after the monsoon."