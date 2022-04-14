Evergreen trumpeter Harry ‘Harryaam’ D’Souza passes away

Legendary brass band maestro of 'Harry’s Silver Band' and evergreen trumpeter Harry ‘Harryaam’ D’Souza passed away at SCS Hospital on Wednesday night due to age-related illness. He was 72 years old.
A third-generation trumpeter, Harry's musical career was spread over four decades. Harry also had written poems, composed music, acted in plays and films.
He had written over 700 songs, composed over 2,500 tunes in Konkani, Kannada and Tulu languages.
Harry had released eight CDs, with two among them dedicated to instruments.
He had received about a dozen awards including 'Konkan Sangeet Shree' and 'Karnataka State Rajyotsava Award 2021'.
Harry leaves behind his wife Agnes D’Souza and three children.
The funeral will be held at St Francis Xavier Church in Bejai on Monday, said family sources.
