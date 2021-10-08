Everyone should have knowledge about law: Judge

"Law should not be restricted to books alone. All should have knowledge about law," said District Legal Services Authority Senior Civil Judge N Subrahmanya.

He was speaking during an awareness programme on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, organised by the district administration, Sakhi One-Stop centre and district legal services authority.

There are several laws in the country. Those who have knowledge of the laws should create awareness among others. There was a time when women were worshipped in society. This clearly highlights the prominence of women, he added.

Advocate Meena Kumari said, "Law is not stagnant water. It is flowing water. All should respect and honour women."

"Internal grievances redressal committee should be constituted in the offices where there are more than 10 women employees working. If there are less than 10 women, then victims of harassment can approach the grievances committee in the DC's office," she said.

NGO support should be availed while constituting the committee. If a woman had ended her life owing to harassment at the workplace, then the family members can file a complaint to the committee, she added.

People should not hesitate from filing complaints. The harassment will increase even more if the victim is scared. There is an equal right for women at the workplace, said Meena Kumari.

Child Protection Officer Arundhathi said, "Women should be bold and a conducive atmosphere should be created at the workplace. Women should not hesitate to file complaints on mental harassment at the workplace."

Women and child development department deputy director Muthanna said that internal committees should not be constituted only for namesake. It should be active.