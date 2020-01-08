Ex-Rotary Governor Surya Prakash Bhat no more

City-based tax accountant and former Rotary District Governor Surya Prakash Bhat passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday evening.

He was 62 and is survived by his wife Srimathi and daughters Shruthi and Shravya.

Bhat suddenly fell ill and had been in coma for the past two weeks due to complications arising from acute diabetes. He was undergoing treatment in the ICU at Yenepoya Hospital in Kodialbail. However, he failed to respond to treatment and passed away on Wednesday.

He was an active member of the Rotaract Club of Mangalore Central during his youth and later joined the Rotary Club of Mangalore in 1989. After holding various positions at club and the district level, including the post of Rotary district secretary in 1995-96, Bhat became the president of the Rotary Club of Mangalore during its Golden Jubilee year in 1999-2000. He rose to the position of the District Governor of RI District 3180 in 2003-2004. He was presently a member of the Rotary District Advisory Council.

Popularly known as ‘SURI’, Bhat was practicing as a tax consultant since 1980 specializing in the field of Goods & Service Tax (GST). He earlier had served as treasurer and secretary of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was also a member of the Finance & Banking Committee of FICCI, New Delhi; member of Advisory Board, Department of Commercial Taxes as well as of Customs & Central Excise. He was one of the founders of the Karavali Automotive Sports Club, Mangalore and a Trustee of Sri Somanatha Temple, Someshwar, Mangalore.

His funeral will be held on Thursday in Mangaluru.