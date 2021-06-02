Ex-serviceman ‘assaulted’ by relatives in Virajpet

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jun 02 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 23:37 ist
The injured ex-serviceman, B L Ramachandra.

Damage caused to a coffee sapling in a plantation, raked up an old rivalry, resulting in a serious assault on an ex-serviceman, allegedly by his elder brother and his family members.

The incident took place in Kadanga Maruru village near Virajpet on Tuesday.

Ex-serviceman B L Ramachandra, a resident of Kadanga Maruru village, in Kakotuparambu Gram Panchayat limits, is the victim.

His elder brother B L Narayana residing in the same village had an age-old rivalry against Ramachandra, related to a land dispute, which is before the court for the past 22 years.

On Tuesday, when Ramachandra was pruning the branches of trees in his plantation, along with labourers, a branch fell on a coffee sapling belonging to the elder brother Narayana, in the nearby plantation, which resulted in it damaging the coffee sapling.

Following the same, Narayana, his wife and son Girish allegedly picked up a quarrel and allegedly severely assaulted Ramachandra with a sickle and a wooden log.

Ramachandra, who was severely injured, was provided first aid at the government hospital in Kakotuparambu and was shifted to a government hospital in Virajpet for advanced treatment.

A case has been registered in the rural police station.

