Ex-servicemen convention held in Madikeri

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lt Gen S K Saini said Kodagu district has contributed a lot to Indian Army.

Speaking at an ex-servicemen convention, he said, “Several persons from the district others have been serving the Army. Ex-servicemen are expecting facilities from the government. Already, One Rank One Pension Scheme has been implemented and a large number of ex-servicemen have benefited from it.”

The government has provided several benefits to the ex-servicemen and the family of the martyrs, he added.

Sainik Welfare Department joint director Col Geetha spoke on facilities provided by the government to ex-servicemen.

Dr Shivakumar of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences said. “According to WHO, health check-up is mandatory after one attains the age of 30 years. One should go for health check-up frequently to maintain health.”

Lt Col Ayyappa said that there are hospitals in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mangaluru for the healthcare of the ex-servicemen.

Ex-servicemen, the families of the martyrs and meritorious children of ex-servicemen were felicitated.