Excess rain this time compared to last year in Kodagu

Compared to last year, Kodagu district has received excess rainfall this year.

The district has been witnessing a trail of destruction following rain for the last four years.

Kodagu has received 1,513.13 mm rainfall since January. Last year, it was 887.65 mm rainfall during the corresponding period. Compared to last year, the district has received 625.65 mm excess rain.

According to the residents, the district is likely to experience more than the average rainfall which it normally receives.

Madikeri taluk has received the highest with 2,110 mm rainfall so far. Last year, during the corresponding period, it was 1,295 mm. Virajpet has received 1,249 mm rainfall so far. It was 830 mm last year. Somwarpet has received 1,179 mm rainfall, while it was 536 mm rain last year during the corresponding period.

Minor landslides have occurred on the same spot which had witnessed a massive landslide in 2018.