Excessive use of mobile phones is not good: Judge

The increase in the use of mobile phones is not a good development, said Principal District and Sessions Court Judge B L Jinaralakar.

He was speaking during an awareness campaign on the ill effects of the increase in the use of mobile phones organised by the district legal services authority and bar association in district court premises.

The use of mobile phones has become a habit. With a majority of the people owning smartphones, they tend to get all the information. However, excessive use of mobile phones is not good, he said.

Resource person Adarsh Gowda P N said, "We are illiterates when it comes to the use of mobile phones."

Bar Association president K D Dayanand, "When we were small we had played outdoors. But today's children spend their childhood with mobile phones, which is a bad trend."