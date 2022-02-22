Exhibition of handicrafts held at Roshni Nilaya

The Ministry of MSME has been encouraging the local artisans and craftsmen by providing funding towards marketing and upgrading under the 'vocal for local' initiative of the Central Government, said Devaraj K, joint director, branch development institute, MSME, Government of India, Mangaluru.

He was speaking after inaugurating a craft awareness programme organised by Handicrafts Service Centre at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, on Monday.

A policy has been framed where it is made mandatory for the offices under the public sector to purchase handicrafts and other locally prepared items from artisans. About 25% of the expenses towards purchases should be made towards locally made goods, he said.

The Ministry of MSME has been organising programmes towards the development of entrepreneurship skills among local craftsmen. They are also provided marketing platforms to feature their products in larger markets. The artisans are also trained on how to handle challenges, he said.

The process of application and registration with the ministry is made online, Devaraj said and called upon the artisans to utilise the subsidies and loan facility provided by the government.

Loans upto Rs 2 crore are provided towards the modernisation of handicraft units, he added.

District Industries Centre, Mangaluru, Deputy Director Vivekananda said that India is known for its diversity and there are various kinds of fabric and manufacturing techniques that originated in the country.

Feeling the need to preserve the local varieties of fabric, he said that both the Central and state governments should provide subsidies to the local artisans.

School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya Vice Principal Dr Janice Mary said that India is the sixth-largest exporter of textiles in the world. The country is known for its cotton, jute and silk varieties. The textile industry is the source of livelihood for 50 million people.

She also called upon the students to prefer organic products over the use and throw items.

School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya Registrar (Evaluation) and BSW Department Head Prof Vineetha presided over the programme.

Handicrafts Service Centre Promotion Officer Aflah Hasan and Handicrafts Service Centre, Mangaluru, Senior Assistance Director S R Masram were present.

Ishwar Chowda Naik from Siddapura featured Chittara artworks, Manju Bai and Subbi Bai from Sandur featured handcrafted cloth bags and Roopa Vasundhara Acharya from Udupi featured her artwork created using dry leaves and flowers during the exhibition.