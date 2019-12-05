Exoworlds to take off in 2025: Kasturirangan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking upon Exoworlds, an ambitious exoplanet mission.

The launch is set for 2025. The mission ‘Exoworlds’ would find answers to the queries on the possibility of evolution of life in exoplanet system, said ISRO former chairman Dr K Kasturirangan.

He was delivering the Endowment lecture ‘Forays Into Space And Beyond’, at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

“Heavier vehicles are being developed by ISRO for interplanetary missions as India forays into solar and interplanetary explorations. India is set to launch the solar exploration ‘Aditya L1’ in 2020, Venus Orbiter in 2023, Chandrayan – 3 in 2024 and Exoworlds in 2025,” he said.

107 satellites launched

The ISRO former chief further said, “During the five decades of Indian space programme, ISRO has launched 107 satellites. After the successful missions in communication and broadcasting, remote sensing and space transportation, the works are now on towards Gaganyaan, the project on manual spaceflight in 2022. The idea of hypersonic flights, which feature the synergy of flight and satellite, will pave way for space transportation.”

The PRS satellite launched by ISRO has the best characteristics compared to any similar satellite launched by other countries.

The Cartosat 3, which was launched four days ago, is enabled with the a resolution of 28 cm, which is the best in the world. ISRO is now able to design a recoverable system in the indigenous satellites, which can correct their path automatically, he said.

Dr K Kasturirangan expressed pride at being part of the draft committee of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, which is a self-consistent policy framework. He hoped that the policy will be effectively implemented by the government.

He called upon the students not to consider any challenge as too big. “Accept challenges and you will find solutions”,

Dr Kasturirangan advised.

How 'Somayaan' became 'Chandrayaan'

While delivering the Endowment lecture, ISRO former chairman Dr K Kasturirangan recalled how the interplanetary mission of India took off with Chandrayaan.

“Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had renamed the ‘Somayaan’ Mission, which was initially proposed by ISRO, as ‘Chandrayaan’. This was the first step of India in interplanetary exploration, wherein the presence of OH and hyderoxyl and water molecules were traced on lunar surface. ‘Mangalyaan’ is another great step in interplanetary explorations,” he reminisced.