Expedite crop survey, Kodagu DC directs officials

Observing that the crop survey is being hit by an inordinate delay in the district, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process.

Reviewing the progress of the crops survey, during a meeting held at her office on Wednesday, she said that crops in 2.62 lakh survey numbers should have been completed in the district by now.

However, crops in only 1,762 survey numbers have been covered, she said and requested the cooperative banks, coffee board and other organisations related to agriculture and horticulture to cooperate with the department in carrying out the survey.

Cooperative Societies deputy registrar B K Salim said that there are 73 primary agricultural cooperative societies in the district and they will join hands in the crop survey.

Agriculture department technical officer Narayana Reddy said that the farmers can carry out the crop survey themselves, by downloading the crop survey application on their mobile phones.

Charulata Somal also asked the officials to ensure the supply of fertilisers in the district in adequate quantity.

Agriculture department deputy director Shabana M Sheikh said that 32,082 metric tonnes of fertiliser have been supplied to the district.

Coffee Board deputy director Shivakumaraswamy, District Lead Bank manager R K Balachandra, horticulture department deputy director H Shashidhar were present.