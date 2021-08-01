Expert carries out survey for hanging bridge

An expert carried out a survey to construct a hanging bridge in front of Harangi reservoir, for the visitors to enjoy the gushing water from the crest gates of Harangi reservoir.

Harangi reservoir is one of the tourist spots in Kodagu district. A large number of people visit the garden and musical fountain at Harangi reservoir.

MLA Appachu Ranjan had directed minor irrigation department assistant executive engineer Mahendra Kumar to prepare an action plan for the hanging bridge.

Accordingly, Kaveri Neeravari Nigama officials had chalked out a plan for the hanging bridge about 300 metres away from the reservoir.

Hanging bridge expert Girish Bharadwaj’s son Patanjali Bharadwaj surveyed the same.

He said that a detailed project report will be submitted to the department shortly.

Minor irrigation department AEE Mahendra Kumar said that the proposal will be prepared as per the advice of the expert. The hanging bridge will be developed at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.