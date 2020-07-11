Experts to look into Covid-19 death cases in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 death toll continued to increase in Dakshina Kannada district, with eight more deaths, including that of a CISF personnel attached to MRPL, on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has set up an expert committee to look into the cause of deaths.

The district has recorded 23 death cases since July 1 alone. A total of 38 death cases have been reported in the district so far. The first death case was reported on April 19

Of the 38 deaths, five deaths were from outside the district. All the eight patients, who lost their battle to the virus in the district on Friday, were suffering from comorbidities.

According to the DC's bulletin on Covid-19 cases, comorbid conditions, like kidney failure, brain tumour, TB, pneumonia, liver damage, high BP, diabetes and others, were the main reasons behind the Covid-19 deaths reported in the district.

A 35-year-old man infected with Covid-19 succumbed to the virus on Thursday night. He was suffering from obesity. Another 65-year-old man, who died on Friday, was suffering from diabetes mellitus and BP. Another 67-year-old man was suffering from chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease, diabetes and BP died on Thursday night.

A 48-year-old man, suffering from diabetes, chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease and COPD died on Friday. A 58-year-old woman suffering from diabetes died on Friday. A 57-year-old man suffering from diabetes mellitus, and hypertension, a 68-year-old man, suffering from hepatic, encephalopathy, liver cirrhosis, diabetes mellitus and a 55-year-old man suffering from septicemia and multiorgan failure died on Thursday night.

Confirming the death of a CISF personnel in Mangaluru, CISF headquarters tweeted, "DG #CISF & all ranks are deeply saddened on the tragic loss of our #CoronaWarrior ASI/Exe K B Premsha of CISF Unit MRPL Mangalore who laid his life at the altar of duty battling Covid-19 infection. We express heartfelt condolences to the grief-stricken family members."