‘Extend lockdown relaxation to all days’

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 12 2020, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 18:59 ist
B Joyappa

The relaxation of lockdown on alternate days between 6 am and 12 noon should be extended to all the days but between 10 am and 5 pm, to avoid gathering of a crowd, Jilla Yuva Okkuta former president Manduvanda B Joyappa said.

The extension of the relaxation period will help people of the district, he added.

Welcoming the measures taken by district administration to check the spread of coronavirus, he said the relaxation of the lockdown on alternate days from 6 am to 12 noon had led to a mad rush of people to purchase essential commodities.

The heavy rush has affected the purpose of social distancing, Joyappa added.

He said the district administration should allow plying of autorickshaw, goods tempo, taxi, lorry, tipper and private vehicles.

The entry of vehicles from other districts should be prohibited. Farmers in Kodagu have to make preparations for farming ahead of monsoon.

Houses need to be repaired in rural areas. The authorities should give permission for selling the materials required for construction works, he said.

Joyappa urged the district administration to not only allow farmers to sell their farm produce but also chicken, sheep, pigs and fish reared by them.

Stating that labourers are in distress, he said the authorities should allow them to take up work by maintaining social distance.

The contractors should be allowed to finish the pending construction works. Wearing mask should be made mandatory, he appealed.

