Extern illegal migrants from the country: Bajrang Dal

Extern illegal migrants from the country: Bajrang Dal

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 31 2021, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 17:57 ist

The Bajrang Dal taluk unit has urged the authorities to extern illegal migrants, including Rohingya people, who are settled in different parts of the country, including Kodagu district.

The Bajrang Dal activists submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar in this regard.

"In the interest of the country, all the illegal migrants should be externed from the country. The illegal migrants are involved in illegal activities in the country. Some are hand in glove with extremists as well," they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bajrang Dal
Virajpet
illegal migrants
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

 