Extern illegal migrants from the country: Bajrang Dal

The Bajrang Dal taluk unit has urged the authorities to extern illegal migrants, including Rohingya people, who are settled in different parts of the country, including Kodagu district.

The Bajrang Dal activists submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar in this regard.

"In the interest of the country, all the illegal migrants should be externed from the country. The illegal migrants are involved in illegal activities in the country. Some are hand in glove with extremists as well," they said.