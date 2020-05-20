Extract sand on Patta land till June 15

The sand accumulated on Patta land following heavy rain and landslides can be extracted up to June 15.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that sand was accumulated on Patta land following the natural calamity that hit the district last year.

Patta land owners were allowed to extract the sand till May 31 from their land.

Owing to the lockdown, a few could not extract the sand. The issue was brought to the notice of Mines and Geology Minister C C Patil. Accordingly, the government took a decision to extend the time.