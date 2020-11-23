Facebook ‘friend’ cheats man of Rs 14.9 lakh

A man was cheated by his ‘friend’ on social media, who had promised to send a gift, to the tune of Rs 14,91,840.

The victim, who lodged a complaint with cyber crime police station, had come in contact with the ‘friend’ on Facebook. He had received a friend request from Riyanardo Neyil on August 5.

Later, after collecting the mobile number Neyil used to make internet calls with, he promised to send a gift.

On August 25, a woman from a courier office called the victim and asked to pay Rs 32,800 for the parcel. Later, another woman identifying herself as a customs officer called and asked to pay various charges. The victim ended up paying Rs 14.91 lakh for the online fraud.