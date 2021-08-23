Faced no problem in Afghanistan, happy to be back, says Karnataka resident

Jagadish Poojary working in Afghanistan returned to his house in Padyarabettu in Hosangady near Moodbidri on Monday. “I did not face any problem as I was working in the NATO base. I did not know what was happening outside after the Taliban took control of the country,” Poojary told DH.

He said that he was staying in Afghanistan for almost a decade and was working for a UK- based firm as an equipment operator cum driver. “I had come home in July on a holiday and had returned back on August 11. Within 10 days, I have come back to India due to the ongoing crisis. Our company had airlifted us to Qatar and we stayed there for four days. On Sunday, I reached New Delhi with the help of the Embassy of India. All Indians working with us have been airlifted” he recollected.

He expressed willingness to go back to Afghanistan after normalcy returns and if the firm asks him to report to work. Prasad Anand from Kannirthota near Ullal, who was working as an accountant in a UK-based firm at NATO base, recollected being airlifted to Qatar. "From Qatar we reached New Delhi with the help of embassy,” he said. Prasad has been working in Afghanistan since 2013. He had returned to his native in February 2021 on holiday and had left back in April to join his company. “We were bit anxious when flights were suspended at the airport in Kabul and were relieved when we were airlifted to Qatar,” he added.

"My wife, family members and friends were calling me frequently. I was in touch with them through voice message. I was confident of reaching home only after I boarded the flight at Kabul. We did not have any problems in Qatar as well. The situation at Kabul airport with people trying to board the flight is a heart-wrenching scene. The civilians were trying to move out of the country," he said.

Prasad's wife Bhavila Prasad said; "I had offered prayers to Koragajja seeking safe return of my husband. I was in constant touch with him. I am relieved with his arrival." Bhavila's mother said she was overcome with fear on hearing the news of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan. I did not have food and sleep for many days. I was waiting for the arrival of my son in law," Bhavila's mother stressed.

Check out DH's latest videos: