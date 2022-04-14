Faithful observe Maundy Thursday in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 14 2022, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 00:04 ist
Maundy Thursday is observed with the symbolic washing of the feet of twelve people who represented the disciples of Jesus Christ at Rosario Church in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Christians across Dakshina Kannada district observed Maundy Thursday to commemorate the institution of the Holy Eucharist by Jesus Christ with church services held on Thursday evening.

Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Fr Dr Peter Paul Saldanha launched the Holy Triduum by celebrating Maundy Thursday Mass at Maniampare, a remote parish in Kasargod district,
on Thursday evening.

As per the ritual, the Bishop washed the feet of twelve people who represented the disciples of Jesus Christ.

The ritual was observed in all churches on the coast.

The faithful attended the Maundy Thursday rituals in strength not only for the evening mass but even the night vigil services.

Maundy Thursday is followed by Good Friday, the day on which the crucifixion and death of Christ are commemorated.

