Faithfuls have darshan in temples after two months

  Jun 09 2020
Devotees visited well-known temples of Kalaseshwara in Kalasa, Kigga Rushya Shrungeshwara, Sringeri Sharada, Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday.

No sevas were held in the temple. Sringeri Sharada Temple remained open from 6 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 8 pm. At a time only 20 devotees were allowed inside Sringeri Temple. All the details of the devotees were collected in front of the gate at Sharada Mutt.

Only one lodge with 250 rooms was opened for the visiting devotees who wished to stay.

Bishop Antony Swamy said that masses will be conducted in churches from June 13 by adhering to the guidelines of the government.

