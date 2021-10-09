Fake recruitment order: 2 held

The sleuths of the District Crime Intelligence Bureau (DCIB) arrested two persons on the charges of issuing fake recruitment order in the name of various government departments.

The arrested are Puneeth Kumar, a resident of Kaniyoor in Puttur and Arun Kumar, a native of Jyothinagara in Mysuru.

A resident of Madikeri had filed a complaint with the police in Madikeri that the duo had cheated him to the tune of lakhs of rupees in the name of a PSI post. Later, the case was shifted to the CID in Bengaluru.

The police have recovered Rs 5.50 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh from Puneeth.