Fake video: Wenlock Hospital Superintendent files complaint

The District Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr H R Rajeshwaridevi has filed a complaint with the police seeking action against those circulating fake videos of a man infected with COVID-19, at the hospital.

In the video, a man was seen struggling to breathe at a hospital. The message in the video says that the man was admitted at Wenlock Hospital.

Dr Rajeshwaridevi, who issued a clarification, stated that video clips which are being circulated on social media is not from Wenlock Hospital. Moreover, Wenlock Hospital does not use blue colour beds.

Meanwhile, an audio clipping citing shortcomings in the supply of masks and sanitisers for nurses have also gone viral. The audio clipping has the recording of two women discussing on the shortcomings. The discussion in the audio clip is far from the truth, said Dr Rajeshwari Devi. A case in this regard has been filed in the Mangaluru South Police Station.

City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha said that based on the complaint by Wenlock Hospital authorities, a case has been registered and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in spreading rumours.

He appealed to the people to desist from spreading rumours.