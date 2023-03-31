Family of four found dead in Mangaluru, suicide suspected

In a suicide bid, four members of a family, including two children were found dead, in a lodge room on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Friday.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the deceased is Devendra (46) from Vijayanagar in Mysuru, his wife, and two children.

Also Read | Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in Karnataka

A death note found in the room said that financial problems forced them to end their lives.

Further investigation is under way.