Family of four found dead in Mangaluru, suicide suspected

A death note found in the room said that financial problems forced them to end their lives

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 31 2023, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 11:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a suicide bid, four members of a family, including two children were found dead, in a lodge room on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Friday.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the deceased is Devendra (46) from Vijayanagar in Mysuru, his wife, and two children.

Also Read | Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in Karnataka

A death note found in the room said that financial problems forced them to end their lives.

Further investigation is under way. 

