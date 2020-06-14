Farmer-entrepreneur electrocuted

Farmer-entrepreneur electrocuted

Mangaluru,
  Jun 14 2020
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 21:44 ist

A farmer-cum-entrepreneur was electrocuted after he attempted to switch off his irrigation pump (IP) set at his farm in Uddole in Keyyuru village in Puttur taluk on Sunday.

The deceased farmer was identified as Ramesh Gowda (42). Police sources said Gowda in order to prevent lightning from damaging his IP set had attempted to switch off the machine. 

However, he suffered electric shock. Though Gowda was rushed to a hospital in Puttur, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Ramesh, director of Keyyuru Milk Producers' Society, is survived by his mother, wife, son, two brothers and sisters.

Sampya police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by his wife Sharanya.
 

