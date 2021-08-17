Farmers advised to follow organic farming

Adapting organic farming will help to improve the fertility of the soil, said Ponnampet Forestry College expert Jadegowda.

He was speaking at a programme on integrated farming, organised by the department of agriculture, in the Kodlipet Gram Panchayat auditorium.

Jadegowda advised farmers to grow medicinal plants that build immunity.

Coffee Board senior public relations officer Vishwanath gave a detailed overview of the various projects implemented by the Coffee Board and facilities provided to those who grow coffee saplings under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Hobli Raita Samparka Kendra agricultural officer Jahan Taj informed the farmers of the programmes implemented by the department of agriculture.

GP president K R Chandrashekhar, vice president Geeta Tyagaraj, members, PDO Shilpa, Raita Samparka Kendra personnel Tara, Harish and others were present.

The programmes implemented by the agriculture department were conveyed through a publicity vehicle in Besuru, Byadagotta and Kodlipet.