Farmers celebrate 'Honnaru Utsava' in Kodagu

Farmers in the villages of Southern Kodagu, Thorenuru and Shirangala, celebrated ‘Honnaru Utsava’ on the occasion of Ugadi on Tuesday.

The festival marks the beginning of the agricultural season. The Honnaru Utsava was not observed last year, owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

On Tuesday, for the first time in the season, the farmers ploughed the field with the help of oxen, while maintaining Covid-19 norms such as social distancing.

The oxen were decorated for the special occasion and were taken in a procession from the temple to the field.

Prior to the ritual, the farmers offered prayers at the Basaveshwara Temple in the village.

The festival is being observed in plain regions of Thorenuru, Hebbale, Shirangala, Manajuru, Huluse and surrounding villages.

The ‘Honnaru Ulume’ ritual was initiated by farmer Singachari Ravi, at the ‘Devara Gadde’ (the field of the lord).

It is believed that initiating agricultural activities on the day of Ugadi brings prosperity.

Puja was also offered to the agricultural land, in the form of ‘Bhootayi’. Priest T L Somashekhar guided the puja rituals.

The farmers exchanged greetings along with neem leaves and jaggery. The cattle were also fed with sweet savouries such as ‘holige’.

Torenuru village Basaveshwara Temple committee chairman H B Chandrappa, vice president T T Prakash and others were present.

‘Honnaru Utsava’ was also celebrated by the Sri Mantigamma Temple committee, in Shirangala village.

Temple Committee chairman Rudrappa and secretary S S Mahesh were present among others.