'Farmers in distress across the country'

  • Sep 21 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 02:10 ist
Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha state president Padavalapura Nagendra speaks at a meeting in Somwarpet.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha state president Padavalapura Nagendra said that farmers are in distress in the country. Both the state and Central governments have been neglecting the farmers. 

Speaking at a meeting, he said, "We have to demand our rights through agitation. Our elected representatives are children of farmers. However, they have failed to protect the farmers." 

The budget had promised to provide free electricity upto 10hp to the pump sets of the coffee growers in Malnad. However, the promise has not been fulfilled so far, he said.

There is a need to support the bandh call given by Rashtriya Kisan Morcha on September 27, he added. 

