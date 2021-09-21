'Farmers in distress across the country'

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha state president Padavalapura Nagendra said that farmers are in distress in the country. Both the state and Central governments have been neglecting the farmers.
Speaking at a meeting, he said, "We have to demand our rights through agitation. Our elected representatives are children of farmers. However, they have failed to protect the farmers."
The budget had promised to provide free electricity upto 10hp to the pump sets of the coffee growers in Malnad. However, the promise has not been fulfilled so far, he said.
There is a need to support the bandh call given by Rashtriya Kisan Morcha on September 27, he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Religious groups in India see fall in fertility rate'
A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'
A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding
How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues
Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule