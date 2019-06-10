Farmers oppose dilution of Land Acquisition Act

The members of Raitha Sangha and Hasirusene blocked the road for 10 minutes on Monday, in protest against the amendment proposed to the Land Acquisition Act.

The protesters shouted slogans against the state government. The amendment to the Land Acquisition Act is harmful to the farmers. The Land Acquisition Act of 2013 should be continued, they demanded.

The protesters urged the state government to earmark 25% of the fund for irrigation projects. The irrigation project works should be accelerated.

Farmers are in distress following the drought-like situation in the state. The government should initiate measures to tackle drought. The work on removing silt in lakes, construction of check dams and water percolation projects should be taken up, they demanded.

The protesters urged the government to implement recommendations of the Dr M S Swaminathan Committee report including the setting up of National Farmers Commission. GST on fertilisers and farm implements should be removed.

Raitha Sangha state vice president M Mahesh, district president D R Duggappa Gowda and others were present.