Farmers picket DC office

A huge protest by farmers resulted in the picketing at Deputy Commissioner’s office as the agitators were furious against the apathy of officialdom.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who was taking part in the road safety meeting, did not come out to receive the memorandum from the farmers.

The angry farmers ignored the police force and entered the DC Office premises. Jagadeesha, who was informed about the development, immediately rushed to the spot and condemned the farmers’ for entering the office premises.

He said that the protest should have been held at the place which was reserved for the purpose and left the venue. This again made the farmers furious, who raised slogans against the deputy commissionerand condemned his reaction towards them.

In the meantime, the Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachndra intervened and pacified the farmers.

Following which the farmers were brought out of the DC Office premises. Finally, Jagadeesha arrived and received the memorandum and assured to discuss the problems with the government as the decision to many problems and the solutions would be taken at the government level, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, District Farmers Association President Bantakallu Ramakrshna Sharma said that the association was the only non-political voice of the farmers in state. He urged the farmers to unite and raise their voice for the justice. The farmers are facing heavy challenges. He alleged that the people representatives have utterly failed to address the problems faced by the farmers.

Association General Secretary Kudi Srinivas Shetty said that the government had to pay attention to the problems

faced by the farmers and treat them with respect as it was impossible for the government survive without the farmers’ support.

The fake concern of the people’s representatives should be condemned. He said that the lackadaisical approach of the officers was not tolerable as they rarely reached out to the farmers. The production sector is at loss as the agriculture is not supported. He said that the support price should be offered at the apt time as currently the yields are sold out. Hence, the offer of support price is useless.