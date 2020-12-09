'Farmers’ protests are politically motivated'

The protests held against the farming laws implemented by the Central Government are politically motivated, said BJP state Raitha Morcha secretary Dr B C Navin Kumar.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Wednesday, he said that the bandh was organised only to oppose the stand of the state of the Central government and not for the welfare of the farmers. Congress is politicizing the issue.

He further said, “Under the new laws, farmers have been allowed to sell their produce in the open market. There are 85% small farmers in the country, who have less than five acres of land. With the new provision in the law, such farmers can be the entrepreneurs. The act is in favour of both farmers and consumers. The middle-man will have no role under the new act. This has irked the Congress and other protestors who are for middle-men.”

Kumar asked whether the Congress wants the labourers to remain as labourers forever and opined that the opposition parties need to introspect.

District BJP spokesperson Mahesh Jaini said that the BJP led Central government has been implementing acts for the welfare of farmers, armymen and labourers, while the Congress and other parties have been opposing these acts without any proper reason.

Raitha Morcha district unit president Nagesh Kundalpadi said that the three major laws have been implemented by the Centre in order to double the farmers’ income by 2022.

“The misuse of urea fertiliser has stopped completely. More than 18,000 villages which did not have power connection even after 70 years of Independence have now been provided electricity. Currently, all villages have been provided with power connection. Benefits of banking have been extended for farmers, through Kissan cards. The country has achieved self-reliance in the production of fertilisers. There is an investment of Rs 48,000 crore towards the establishment of six fertilizer producing units,” he added.

He also alleged that some parties have been trying to mislead the farmers. However, the BJP is supporting farmers and is committed for their welfare.