Farmers shift to technology to seek advice from KVK experts

Following the lockdown, farmers in Dakshina Kannada have been using technology to interact with scientists of city-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

KVK has also helped farmers market their produce during the lockdown due to the restricted movement of people and vehicles.

Experts from KVK have been using YouTube, WhatsApp, SMS and other online platforms to share crop advisories and other details on farming with farmers. About 2,500 to 3,000 farmers have been benefited from it.

Online training was also imparted to farmers using Google meet, Zoom app, www.kvkdk.org web portal, Facebook page and YouTube channel of KVK.

The use of android phones by farmers had increased by 25%.

A few farmers who do not own android phones have been making use of the phones of their children in order to get information, KVK Mangaluru scientist Dr N Chethan told DH.

Along with agriculture crops, guidance was also given for horticulture crops, poultry and pisciculture.

Youth who quit jobs in cities and returned to their roots during the lockdown, also received online training on apiculture, poultry, rearing pigs, different techniques of soil and water conservation.

KVK had succeeded to some extent in providing a link between farmers and shop owners.

Due to the link, dealers had collected produce from the doorstep of farmers. When there was excess production, especially jackfruits, training was imparted in value addition to products, especially in the preparation of jam, pappad and other products from Jackfruit.

Farm producer companies at Aladangady and Vittal were engaged in value-added products by collecting jackfruits from farmers, explained Dr Chethan.

He said the number of farmers contacting KVK over the phone to seek guidance had also increased.

The interaction meeting held on online proved beneficial for farmers, during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. The farmers were able to get tips and advise from the comfort of their homes.

Officials also offered guidance on selecting quality seeds, types of pests attacking paddy, ways to protect the crop and so on.