Farmers stare at rotting cabbage in farmland

The farmers who were expecting to fetch good income by selling all the vegetables, including cauliflower and cabbage, cultivated as summer crops are incurring huge loss following the enforcement of lockdown, to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

The vegetables including cabbage cultivated on several acres of land in Kushalnagar are lying unattended in the farmland. Owing to the lockdown, the merchants have not visited the farmers to purchase the crops. As a result, they have begun to rot in the farmland.

Nagesh from Seegehosur of Koodige Gram Panchayat had cultivated cabbage on two acres of land. The yield was good.

"I was expecting good income. Now there is no one to purchase it. Following rain, the cabbage is getting spoiled in the field itself," said Nagesh.

Owing to the Covid induced lockdown, none of the traders has come forward to purchase. As a result, the cabbage cultivated on two acres of land is getting rotten," he added.

"I have cultivated cabbage after sinking a borewell three months ago. The yield was good this time. Now, the yield is ready for harvest. However, without a proper market, I have incurred a loss. The government should announce a suitable compensation for the loss of crops, thereby protecting the interests of the farmers," said Nagesh.

Farmers in Hebbale, Torenoor, Aluvara, Seegehosur and Madalapura have cultivated cabbage as the weather in the region was conducive for it.

We have been cultivating cabbage, sweet potato, and other tubers as sub crops during summer, along with the main crop. Now, we are unable to reap the benefit from the crops due to Covid-19, said, farmers.