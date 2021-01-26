Farmers take out tractor rally from Kutta to B'luru

Urging the Central government to shelve the new farm laws and demanding support price for coffee, farmers and planters from Kodagu took out a tractor rally from Kutta, the border of Kodagu to Bengaluru, on Monday.

Gathering in large numbers, the farmers, along with their family members, including children, battled the cold weather and lashed out at the Central government.

The farmers seated in the tractors and jeeps raised slogans against the Central and state governments. They also demanded a minimum support price for coffee and pepper.

Probably for the first time in Kodagu, farmers, coffee planters, elected representatives from various political parties and labourers were part of the same protest.

The rally was held under the leadership of Raitha Sangha district president Kadyamada Manu Somaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, Kodava Federation president Kallichanda Vishnu Cariappa said that the farmers in the district have been toiling hard from the last three years. But, the crops have been destroyed in the recent untimely rainfall.

Having no other choice, the farmers have got down to the streets, demanding support from the government, he said.

Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra said that the farmers have decided to take to the stir to claim their right.

Farmers from the district should be provided with a major share in the compensation announced by the Central and the state governments as they have incurred huge losses, he said.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah said that the government should give up its stubbornness and should listen to the farmers’ issues.

The rally comprising tractors, jeeps, cars and bikes travelled to Mysuru via T Shettigeri, Hudikeri, Ponnampet, Gonikoppa, Titimati and Anechowkuru.

A protest will be held in front of Freedom Park in Bengaluru on January 26.

ZP member Mukkatira Shivu Madappa, Lt Col Baleyada Kalaiah, Codava National Council president N U Nachappa, former MLC C S Arun Machaiah and others were present.