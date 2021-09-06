Farmers to stage dharna on September 8

Urging authorities to provide good prices for farmers’ produce, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will stage a dharna in front of the DC’s office at 11 am on September 8, said Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Dakshina Pranta president Rajendra Ramapura.

Addressing reporters on Monday, he alleged that the Central government is breaking the spine of the farmers.

The government should make certain modifications to the new agricultural laws to benefit them. The minimum support price will not benefit the farmers. Instead, the prices for agricultural produce should be fixed on the basis of GDP, he added.

The farm laws should be brought within the ambit of the law. The crops grown should be secured by law. Also, cheating farmers in the market prices should be considered a punishable offence, he said.

Before preparing the Union Budget, the Central government should conduct a preliminary meeting with farmers before allocating funds in the agricultural sector, he added.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh district general secretary Ratish Madapura said that there are hundreds of land holdings in the district. But, as the farmers do not have proper documents, 60% of the farmers cannot avail the facilities.

“Coffee is enlisted as a commercial crop. Therefore, coffee planters cannot claim the benefits enjoyed by other growers. Coffee should be considered as an agricultural crop,” he said.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh district Pramukh C N Somesh and member Arun Rai were present.