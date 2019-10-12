Farmers worried about hearing on Inam land

With the Supreme Court to take up hearing on a row over 6,777 acres of Inam land on November 5, farmers are worried about losing their land.

After the High Court declared Inam land as Reserve Forest, attempts were made to evict Inam land holders. Later, a few farmers filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The applicants have been arguing that Inam land belongs to the revenue department and not the forest department. The state government is the defendant against the farmers.

Inam land holders fear losing the land if the Supreme Court passes a verdict against the interest of farmers.

Speaking to DH, Inam Bhoomi Santrasta Horata Samithi Secretary T V Venkatasubbaiah said, “We are trying to meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa through District In-charge Minister C T Ravi. We are confident that the chief minister will come to the rescue of the Inam land holders.”

“The state government should help the Inam land holders. If the state government submits an affidavit in favour of farmers in the Supreme Court, then it will benefit the farmers,” said JD(S) spokesperson Prasad Jain.