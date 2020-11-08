Farmers worried about wild elephant menace

Paddy growers in Kodlipet hobli near Shanivarasanthe fear crop loss due to the wild elephant menace in the region, at the time when the paddy is getting ready for harvesting.

The farmers said that a herd of 15 wild elephants have destroyed paddy on five acres of land in Magadahalli village in Besuru Gram Panchayat.

"Man-elephant conflict is not new to the region. Earlier too, there has been much loss of lives and property owing to the wild elephants. The elephants have been destroying our crops for the last several years. Unfortunately, we have not received proper compensation for the losses," said the farmers.

After protecting their crop from floods, the farmers are now struggling to find relief from wild elephants.

The government should come to the rescue of the growers, said, farmers Shivanna, Chikkaveeraraju, Basavanna, Ningegowda and Doreswamy.