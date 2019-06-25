Farmers worried as water flow is less than expected

The water-level in Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala has not risen up to the expectation, due to scanty rainfall in the region.

The farmers, in particular, have been facing a shortage of water for farming.

In the previous years, River Cauvery had swollen at Triveni Sangama during the rainy season. Incidentally, Bhagamandala is the area receiving the highest rainfall in Kodagu.

Paddy growers who were expecting good rains are disappointed and are hesitant to transplant paddy seedlings. Coffee and pepper growers to fear the loss of crops.

Nanjundappa, an agriculturist from Bhagamandala, said that coffee flowers have not blossomed due to deficit pre-monsoon showers.

A farmer from Tannimani village, Kudupaje Prakash, said that normally, the paddy transplantation would be taken up between June 1 and June 15 every year. But this year, there has not been a favourable climate for paddy transplantation even till now.

The amount of rain in Talacauvery has also been low. There was a rainfall of 575 mm in May last year. But, this year, there was only 175 mm rain in May, according to IMD reports.