Farmers worried due to continuous rainfall

Farmers in Napoklu are worried due to continuous rainfall in the hobli limits.

Usually, the work in plantations in the region gathers pace as the rain recedes in the months of October and November.

This year, as the rain has not yet receded, the work of removing weeds in the plantations has been hit.

Migrant labourers have already arrived at plantations. However, due to rain, they are not able to work. This will result in a delay in coffee harvesting. Therefore, we are using weed removing chemicals, said Mundanda Mandanna, a grower from Bethu village.

Another planter Kondira Shareen said that the production cost of coffee is increasing over the years.

Also, the expenses for weed removal, harvesting, drying and other works have increased. As the workers have already arrived at some plantations, the planters have started coffee harvest, he said.

However, there is no sunshine to dry the coffee berries. If there is insufficient sunlight, the harvested coffee will rot, he added.

Grower Subrahmanya said that pepper vines that are grown in coffee plantations as an alternative crop are also affected by rot disease.