Father dies during son's last rites

In a heart-wrenching incident, a father collapsed and died during the last rites of his son, in ward number 2 in Gonikoppa, on Sunday evening.

Rajan (70), is the deceased. His son Sajesh (35), who was specially-abled had died on Sunday.

Sajesh's body was being taken to the crematorium at Ponnampet Road after the rituals were performed at the house.

While Gram Panchayat member Sharat Kant, auto driver Dadu Joseph and others carried the body of Sajesh, his father Rajan collapsed in grief and breathed his last on the spot.

When Rajan's body was shifted to the Community Health Centre, Rajan's samples were tested positive for Covid-19.

Later, both the bodies were cremated as per the Covid-19 regulations.

Rajan was working as a vehicle driver at Dalimbe Estate in Karmadu in Nitte. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.